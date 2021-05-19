newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Corpus Christi, TX

La Volla Creek residents still worried despite proposed improvements

By Jeff Dubrof
Posted by 
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l3n8b_0a52EeJM00

Those who live around the area of La Volla Creek in the Greenwood and Saratoga area are still concerned.

But the big issue in this area is the creek. You can already see that the water levels are elevating.

The city was granted $7.2 million for a retention pond that would help alleviate the flooding. The city says that currently is in the design phase. We spoke to residents in the area who say they are hoping for help soon and what they do in situations like this.

"We get sandbags and put them a long the door," neighbor Rob Hinojosa said. "But me and my neighbor, we just stay inside when it gets like this just in case because we also have our animals and we cannot leave them behind so we just stay."

Other La Volla Creek residents use other plans when the rains come.

"We pick up everything off the ground or we try to at least," said resident Michael Rodriguez, who added he never uses sandbags. "No, it never works. Please help. Enough is enough."

On the streets, the water level has actually significantly decreased since we first arrived so that is a positive.

City officials also were out at La Volla Creek today.

They've been monitoring the water level and to make sure the creek doesn't overflow.

Corpus Christi Fire Chief Robert Rocha, interim Police Chief David Blackmon and City Manager Peter Zanoni all have been on the scene.

"It's to our advantage to check on the water levels in the area," Rocha said. "And the police chief and the city manager taking an assessment to what the water level is."

City officials say water levels at La Volla Creek are not a concern but they will continue to monitor the situation.

KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

2K+
Followers
943
Post
361K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Greenwood, TX
City
Saratoga, TX
Corpus Christi, TX
Government
City
Corpus Christi, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animals#Police#Fire Officials#City Officials#Sandbags#Water Levels#Neighbor Rob Hinojosa#Design
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Corpus Christi, TXPosted by
Corpus Christi, Texas

Traffic Alert: Daytime Closure of Twigg Street

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – Starting on Monday, May 24, the Public Works Department will begin scheduled street improvements on Twigg Street, between Mesquite Street and Shoreline Boulevard. These improvements require a complete street closure and parking restrictions. Construction is expected to last one week, and residents should expect daily closures to occur from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Posted by
Corpus Christi, Texas

Pothole Repairs and Median Maintenance During Inclement Weather

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – The Public Works Department began a pothole blitz, where additional crews were assigned to repair potholes at an accelerated timeline to assist in repairing more than 4,000 potholes in a two week period from May 10 – May 24. Due to recent heavy rains, the pothole blitz will be extended an additional week until June 1. Crews are now estimated to completed more than 6,000 potholes in this three-week timeframe.
Corpus Christi, TXPosted by
KIII 3News

Twigg Street improvements to cause road closures beginning Monday, May 24

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Motorists, beware!. Starting on Monday, May 24, the Public Works Department will begin scheduled street improvements on Twigg Street, between Mesquite Street and Shoreline Boulevard. These improvements require a complete street closure and parking restrictions, city officials said. Construction is expected to last one week, and residents should expect daily closures to occur from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Texas StatePosted by
KRIS 6 News

Highway closed due to water erosion

Due to the heavy rainfall, Texas state Highway 188 has been closed. According to San Patricio sheriff Oscar Rivera, the road was closed between F-M 630 and I-37 because the rain erosion is happening in multiple areas.
Nueces County, TXPosted by
Corpus Christi, Texas

Nueces County Reports One COVID-19 Related Death

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The Corpus Christi - Nueces County Public Health District received notification of one COVID-19 related death. The patient was a male in his 60’s. The comorbidity of the patient included hypertension. Our condolences go out to his family and friends. Further information is not being released for privacy and confidentiality reasons.
Corpus Christi, TXPosted by
Corpus Christi, Texas

Daily Update on COVID-19 Activity

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – The Corpus Christi – Nueces County Public Health District is tracking and updating COVID-19 data daily. Information regarding COVID-19 cases is provided on www.cctexas.com/coronavirus and new case data will be posted at 4:30 p.m. daily. The following is the COVID-19 activity update for Thursday, May 13,...
Corpus Christi, TXPosted by
Corpus Christi, Texas

Health District Opens Second Location for Pfizer Vaccine Recipients Ages 12 to 15

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – With the expanded age limit of the Pfizer vaccine the Corpus Christi – Nueces County Public Health District anticipates a large crowd at the La Palmera Mall vaccine site (former Charming Charlie store). Due to the expected demand, the Health District will open a second location at the Greenwood Senior Center located on 4040 Greenwood Drive.