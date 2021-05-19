newsbreak-logo
NHL

The best version of Connor McDavid is knocking on the postseason door

Cover picture for the article"I mean, what more can Connor do?" Since Connor McDavid established himself as the NHL's premier offensive talent, that's been the common refrain when assessing the successes and, well, mainly failures of the Edmonton Oilers. Overcoming the best defenders and the most meticulously designed shutdown schemes in the greatest league in the world has been one thing, but overcoming the ineptitude of the original front office tasked with building around him is another, completely.

