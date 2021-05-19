newsbreak-logo
Warriors at Lakers free live stream (5/19/21): How to watch NBA Play-In Tournament, time, channel

By Aaron Kasinitz
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 21 hours ago
WATCH LIVE: fuboTV (free trial); Hulu Live TV (free trial); Sling. The NBA instituted a new playoff play-in format for this season, which includes the seventh through 10th-place teams in each conference. The No. 9-seed Memphis Grizzlies and No. 10-seed San Antonio Spurs play before the Warriors-Lakers game Wednesday; the loser of that one gets eliminated, while the winner advances to play to the loser of LA’s matchup with Golden State.

