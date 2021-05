Far-right US Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene has repeatedly antagonised Democratic lawmakers, from pledging to “kick that b****” Nancy Pelosi out of Congress to calling the elections of Muslim congresswomen “an Islamic invasion” – all before she was elected to office.The Georgia congresswoman – who embraced Pizzagate and QAnon rhetoric before her election in 2020 – sought to impeach Joe Biden on his first day in office and, on her first day on the floor of the House of Representatives, wore a face mask reading “Trump won.”But perhaps no other lawmaker has been on the receiving end of her rage...