A bear spotted in areas from Webster Groves to Brentwood was safely captured after climbing a tree in Richmond Heights just east of the Galleria, causing a stir in the neighborhood as he was loaded into a crate and driven away. The Missouri Department of Conservation shot the bear with tranquilizers multiple times on Sunday evening, and the Clayton Fire Department tried to get the bear out of a tree before it eventually climbed down in front of a home at the intersection of Buck and East Linden avenues.