Court declares Texas man innocent after DNA cleared him

By JUAN A. LOZANO
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 22 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jUcAb_0a52DTaS00

HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston man who had been convicted in a 2010 fatal stabbing but was later eliminated as the killer by DNA evidence was declared innocent on Wednesday by Texas’ highest criminal court.

The ruling by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals came after a new analysis of DNA found on the victim’s fingernails pointed to Lydell Grant’s innocence.

Grant was convicted in the death of 28-year-old Aaron Scheerhoorn, who was stabbed outside a Houston bar. Six eyewitnesses to the stabbing testified against Grant at trial. He was convicted in 2012.

Grant, 44, had served seven years of a life sentence when he was freed on bond in 2019 to await the appeals court’s decision.

During a news conference Wednesday, Grant thanked God and said he was grateful to be declared innocent as he had expected to die in prison.

“I knew this day was going to come and I just didn’t know when,” Grant said.

Mike Ware, who is the executive director of the Innocence Project of Texas and one of Grant’s attorneys, thanked the Harris County District Attorney’s Office for its work in helping exonerate Grant.

“It’s a huge day for justice,” Ware said.

Police have arrested Jermarico Carter, 43, for Scheerhoorn’s killing and he remains jailed in Houston awaiting trial. Authorities say Carter, who was tracked down in Atlanta, confessed to the killing.

“The exoneration of innocent individuals is as important as the conviction of guilty ones,” said Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg. “The highest responsibility of a prosecutor is to see that justice is done.”

The ruling by the appeals court means Grant can apply for $80,000 in state compensation for each year of his wrongful imprisonment.

Grant said he plans on getting a degree in audio engineering and pursuing a music career. He is also writing a book about his experience.

But Grant said while he’s ready to move forward with his life, he is still affected by his experience and remains cautious, making sure that whenever he goes to a store he gets a receipt to prove he was there and to show what time he went.

“And it’s crazy because now I got to live like that because of what I’ve been through,” Grant said. “But I don’t ask for no sympathy from no one. I don’t ask for nobody to feel sorry for me because I’m strong and God, he endured and sustained me... and I’m just thankful.”

Ware has said he believes erroneous eyewitness identifications based on outdated and flawed techniques used by police detectives helped to wrongly convict Grant.

Mistaken eyewitness identifications contributed to about 69% of the more than 375 wrongful convictions in the U.S. that have been overturned by post-conviction DNA evidence, according to the Innocence Project.

The fingernail evidence the cleared Grant was retested with more advanced technology than had been available during the initial investigation. The retesting resulted in a hit on the FBI’s Combined DNA Index System that pointed to Carter, according to authorities.

___

Follow Juan A. Lozano on Twitter: https://twitter.com/juanlozano70

Related
Houston, TXhoustonpublicmedia.org

Federal Judge In Houston Orders Review Of Harding Street Raid Evidence In Lawsuit

The Harris County medical examiner must release evidence to a federal judge in a lawsuit over the deadly Harding Street police shooting, the judge ruled Monday. The ruling came during the civil case filed by the family of Pecan Park residents Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nichols, who were shot and killed during a no-knock drug raid orchestrated by disgraced former Houston Police officer Gerald Goines. Goines was fired and charged with murder after police and prosecutors say he concoted a lie about a confidential informant to obtain the no-knock warrant.
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Texas records zero COVID-19 deaths for first day in over a year

For the first time in 14 months, the state of Texas has gone one day without recording a single COVID-19 death. According to data from the Department of State Health Services, the state reached the milestone on Sunday — the only time that has occurred since the pandemic first hit Houston in March 2020.
Houston, TXCNN

The Houston tiger was found with help from a local businesswoman

Houston, Texas (CNN) — A Houston businesswoman says she helped arrange for the return of India the tiger after being was contacted by investigators. Linda McIngvale, the owner of "the resort-style athletic" Club Westside, says she became acquainted with Victor Hugo Cuevas and his wife, Gia Cuevas, when they visited the establishment as guests of a past member of the club.
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Texas joins states ending extra $300 in weekly jobless aid

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas on Monday joined the growing number of states that will stop paying the federally funded $300 in extra pandemic-related weekly unemployment aid as businesses that scaled back or shuttered during the pandemic are reopening. The extra benefits in Texas will end June 26, Republican Gov....
Texas Statetribuneledgernews.com

Texas to end federal COVID-19 unemployment benefits, Governor Greg Abbott says

May 17—Texas is opting out out of federal unemployment compensation related to COVID-19 starting June 26, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday. The funds include $300 in weekly unemployment supplement payment from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. Abbott wrote to the U.S. Department of Labor Monday to provide notice that the state would end its participation in the federal benefits, citing a "thriving" economy.
Texas StatePosted by
Texas Observer

Texas Republicans Are Trying to Protect Trucking Companies from Lawsuits

In March 2019, an 18-wheeler pulled across five lanes of traffic on Washington Street in Amarillo to pick up a load of groceries for delivery. It was early, still dark. The lane-crossing was a routine but dangerous maneuver for drivers of Panhandle Transportation Group, a subsidiary of a national grocery wholesaler. As the truck was blocking the lanes, 28-year-old Laura Almanza’s car struck the 18-wheeler. She died at the scene of the crash. According to a lawsuit filed by the family in a Potter County district court, the driver of the truck had been in multiple crashes leading up to the accident. The crash devastated Almanza’s 11-year-old twin girls, says her father, Aldo Almanza. “It’s rough on them that they don’t have their mother,” he says. “I mean, who doesn’t need their mother?”
Texas Statebizjournals

Texas Gov. Abbott announces end to federal pandemic-related unemployment benefits

AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott informed the U.S. Department of Labor that Texas will opt out of further federal unemployment compensation related to the Covid-19 pandemic, effective June 26, 2021. This includes the $300 weekly unemployment supplement from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. Abbott made the announcement the...
Fort Bend County, TXHouston Chronicle

Man linked to missing tiger returned to Fort Bend County Jail

A man connected to India, the missing tiger, returned to jail Friday after a Fort Bend County judge revoked his bond and raised it to $300,000 on a separate murder charge. Authorities led Victor Hugo Cuevas off in handcuffs after lawyers at the hearing unveiled new details about the escape of the big cat. Its whereabouts have been unknown since Sunday night when police said Cuevas hopped in a Jeep Cherokee and drove the juvenile animal away from an active police scene.
Houston, TXkut.org

India The Lost Tiger Has Been Found In Houston

Police announced on Twitter that India, the lost tiger filmed roaming West Houston before being snatched up by its alleged owner last week, was found unharmed Saturday night. India was taken to BARC, the city’s animal shelter facility. During a media briefing, Houston Police Department Commander Ron Borza confirmed that Victor Cuevas was indeed the owner of the tiger, and that his wife, Gia, turned the tiger over to police.