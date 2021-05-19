Tkachuk scores twice, Flames beat Canucks 6-2 in finale

Tkachuk notched two assists, three shots on goal and four hits in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Oilers. He also had two PIM, a plus-2 rating and a pair of blocked shots. Tkachuk did just about everything but score Thursday. He assisted on both of linemate Elias Lindholm's goals in the contest. The 23-year-old Tkachuk remains without a tally in his last 11 games, racking up five assists and 16 hits in that span. The American winger is at 33 points, 129 shots, 124 hits, 45 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 49 appearances.