Collins collected 15 points (6-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds and one assist in 19 minutes in a 123-114 victory over the Trail Blazers on Monday. Collins scored in double figures for the ninth consecutive game despite playing less than 20 minutes for just the fourth time this season. The forward has been very efficient across his last 10 games, shooting 59.6 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from three. Over that span, Collins has averaged 14.9 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.