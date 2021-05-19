newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

US: Pay-TV sheds 1.9m subs in Q1

Advanced Television
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFindings from analyst firm Leichtman Research Group suggest that the largest pay-TV providers in the US – representing about 95 per cent of the market – lost about 1,895,000 net video subscribers in Q1 2021, compared to a pro forma net loss of about 1,955,000 in Q1 2020. The top...

advanced-television.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sheds#Cable Providers#Internet#Cable Companies#Pro Forma#Premium Cable#Leichtman Research Group#At T Premium Tv#Pay Tv Net Losses#Principal Analyst#Key Findings#Video#Us
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Financial Reportsmediapost.com

U.S. Pay-TV Revenues To Plunge By $23B By 2026

Pay-TV revenues are dropping globally, and the U.S. is leading the trend, according to a Digital TV Research forecast. Pay-TV revenues across 138 countries peaked in 2016 at $201 billion. They fell to $173 billion in 2020, and with 77 countries seeing declines, will decrease to $143 billion by 2026...
Financial ReportsAdvanced Television

Data: Global pay-TV subs up 4.6% in Q4 2020

In Q4 2020, the quarterly growth of global pay-TV subscriptions stood at 4.6 per cent, having gone up by more than one percentage point compared to the previous quarter, acording to data from Point Topic. This quarter Point Topic updated its pay-TV subscriber figures by expanding coverage in terms of...
tvtechnology.com

Global Pay-TV Revenue to Fall $30B by 2026

LONDON—Ten years after hitting its peak, global pay-TV revenues are expected to be at their lowest since prior to 2010, with an estimated total revenue of $143 billion by 2026. The numbers come from Digital TV Research’s “Global Pay-TV Revenue Forecasts” report. In 2016, global pay-TV revenue was at $201...
Advanced Television

Forecast: Pay-TV revs to drop by $30bn

Global pay-TV revenues for 138 countries peaked in 2016 at $201 billion (€166bn), according to the Global Pay TV Revenue Forecasts from analyst firm Digital TV Research. Revenues will fall to $143 billion in 2026 from $173 billion in 2020 – despite the number of pay-TV subscribers rising by 15 million.
Financial Reportsfastphillysports.com

CABLE TV IS DYING: COMCAST HAS LOST 5M SUBSCRIBERS IN 5 YEARS!

Philly-based Comcast, which includes NBC, Universal Pictures, several theme parks, and the Peacock streaming service, beat Wall Street’s expectations in its first-quarter earnings report as it continued to shift its emphasis from cable to digital. The numbers tell the story. At the end of March, Comcast had:. 19 million cable...
Financial ReportsGreenwichTime

Comcast Q1 Profit Rises on Cable, Sky Results While NBC Seeks Pandemic Recovery

The Philadelphia media giant said first quarter profit rose 55% to $3.33 billion, or 71 cents a share, compared with$2.1 billion, or $4.6 billion in the year-earlier period. Revenue rose 2.2% to $27.2 billion from $26.6 billion in the year-earlier period, largely on new broadband and wireless subscriptions at its large cable business and improvements at its European Sky unit. Overall, Comcast said it had added 461,000 new high-speed internet customers.
Financial Reportsweyburnreview.com

Centerra reports US$167.4M Q1 profit, faces trouble in Kyrgyz Republic

TORONTO — Centerra Gold Inc. reported a first-quarter profit of US$167.4 million as it faces trouble in the Kyrgyz Republic that may affect its ownership of the Kumtor mine. The Canadian gold miner says the Kyrgyz Republic Parliament passed a law last week that would allow the government to impose "external management" on the project if Kumtor Gold Co. violates certain Kyrgyz laws.
Financial Reportsmountainviewtoday.ca

Dorel reports US$2.7M Q1 profit, revenue soars 20% from year ago

MONTREAL — Dorel Industries Inc. reported a first-quarter profit of US$2.7 million as its revenue rose more than 20 per cent compared with a year ago. The Montreal-based company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says the profit amounted to eight cents per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31 compared with a loss of US$57.8 million or US$1.78 per diluted share a year ago.
TV & Videosmakeuseof.com

Twitch Reduces Its Prices to Reflect Localized Cost of Living

Subscribing on Twitch is a lot of fun and shows your fave streamers that you support them; however, they're not priced in a way that reflects its global audience. Now, Twitch is working on adjusting its model so that people worldwide get prices that are more realistic to their living standards.
EconomyAdvanced Television

France: 14.9m FTTH subs

The number of French FTTH subscribers is set to surpass IPTV customers for the first time this year. According to the ninth edition of the National Observatory for High Speed Broadband (HSB), co-authored by Infra-Num, la Banque des Territoires and Avicca, the numbers of FTTH subscribers will reach 14.9 million in Metropolitan France in 2021, with a forecast to reach 25.5 million by 2025. The highest IPTV level was registered in 2014 at 22.6 million subscribers.
Businessthestreamable.com

OFFICIAL: Discovery to Merge with AT&T’s WarnerMedia, with Discovery’s Zaslav as CEO

AT&T and Discovery have made it official. The two companies have reached a merger agreement which will see AT&T’s WarnerMedia and Discovery create a combination that would see AT&T shareholders own 71% of the new entity. AT&T will receive $43B in cash, debt securities, and retention of WarnerMedia’s debt. The company expects the deal to close in mid-2022.
MLBPosted by
Sportico

Discovery-WarnerMedia Deal Could Change the Sports Streaming Game

The media industry’s enthusiasm for vertical integration seems to be in its dying throes, as Monday’s announcement that AT&T plans to spin off its WarnerMedia unit and merge it with Discovery Inc. suggests that the telco couldn’t forge a path forward with its 2018 acquisition. A mashup of WarnerMedia’s Turner...
StocksNBC San Diego

Comcast Stock Closes Down 5.5% on Discovery, AT&T's Deal

Shares of Comcast closed down 5.5% Monday after AT&T announced a deal to combine its content unit WarnerMedia with Discovery to form a new media giant. The new media company, which could be worth well over $100 billion, will go up against other players that have invested heavily in streaming, including Comcast's NBCUniversal, Netflix and Disney.
BusinessIGN

HBO Max Parent Company WarnerMedia Merging with Discovery in $43 Billion Deal

After less than three years, AT&T is pulling the plug on its entertainment ambitions, selling off the WarnerMedia division it paid $85 billion for in 2018 to Discovery. The companies announced this morning that WarnerMedia's entertainment assets would combine with Discovery to create a "premier, standalone global entertainment company," according to a press release. The new deal means AT&T will receive about $43 billion. AT&T's shareholders would also receive "stock representing 71% of the new company," the press release adds. The new deal will work to bring "compelling content to DTC subscribers across its portfolio, including HBO Max and the recently launched discovery+." So, in terms of content, the deal will combine "WarnerMedia's storied content library of popular and valuable IP with Discovery's global footprint."
BusinessSFGate

Shock AT&T-Discovery Deal Raises Questions For Global Streaming Expansion

If AT&T and Discovery’s shock announcement underlines any learnings in recent years, it’s that legacy media is fighting back. And for this particular deal, a key battleground could be overseas. The new combination of WarnerMedia and Discovery, a closely guarded manoeuvre relegated to C-suite executives, has come as a surprise...
BusinessPosted by
Primetimer

What does WarnerMedia-Discovery merger mean for HBO Max, Discovery+ and their many cable networks?

Do HBO Max and Discovery+ continue as separate apps, get combined into something bigger — or both? Discovery CEO David Zaslav had no answer when asked by the media today. As Vulture's Josef Adalian notes, "while Warner-Discovery will be a monster under the hood, what is far less clear is whether there will eventually be one Netflix-size superapp housing all of the combined companies’ many assets. Disney, for example, could have decided to shut down Hulu and fold it into Disney+ after it won full control of the former following the Fox merger. Instead, it opted for a bundle approach, giving consumers the chance to pay one monthly fee for access to both apps (in addition to ESPN+). And yet internationally, Disney did just the opposite: Since Hulu doesn’t have a footprint outside the States, the Mouse House put all of its more adult-oriented programming under the brand name Star, and made it a separate section within Disney+ for consumers in parts of Europe and Asia." Adalian adds of the WarnerMedia and Discovery cable networks: "Beyond the human cost, the Warner-Discovery merger won’t necessarily change all that much about what consumers see in their cable packages. There is very little overlap between the Discovery and WarnerMedia cable brands. That said, TBS and TNT have — in addition to live sports — been doing a lot more unscripted of late as they cede scripted to HBO Max. Given Discovery’s massive success in that genre, I’m pretty sure its execs will take on a bigger role programming the current WarnerMedia-owned networks." ALSO: WarnerMedia-Discovery merger could change the sports streaming game.
Technologyprovokemedia.com

Study: Brands Lag In Making Digital Content Accessible

NEW YORK — When it comes to digital engagement, brands are missing the mark reaching people with disabilities, a global audience with buying power of $8 trillion, new Current Global research shows. In a survey of 800 people with disabilities (visual, hearing, cognitive, or speech) in the US and UK,...