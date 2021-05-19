OIA shows signs of rebounding ahead of Memorial Day weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — With major signs of rebound at the Orlando International Airport, leaders believe traffic could return to normal by the end of the year.

More than 37 million people are expected to travel over Memorial Day weekend.

Orlando International Airport has been the busiest airport in the country since December.

Officials said over the past weekend the airport saw its largest non-holiday crowd since the start of the pandemic, with about 125,000 people over two days.

They said it’s not only because much of our community is open, but also because the virus numbers continue to decline.

