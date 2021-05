BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets are mixed today after surging new coronavirus cases in Thailand and Taiwan fueled disease fears and Chinese factory and consumer activity were weaker than expected. In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London lost 0.4% and Frankfurt’s DAX was off less than 0.1% The CAC in Paris shed 0.2%. In Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index closed 0.8% higher. The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo fell 0.9% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng advanced 0.6%. The Kospi in Seoul shed 0.6%. On Wall Street, futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average are off 0.2%.