I’m a relatively new convert to collard greens, their cultural significance, nutritional benefits and enticement for second helpings. My awakening took place while at lunch with a friend who raved about the collard greens being served. I gave in and got a small portion. It was delicious and wasn’t bitter, as I had been told to expect by those, who like me, had grown up eating callaloo – another variation of greens – in the Caribbean.