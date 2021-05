Lil Pump might be in luck when it comes to some of his luxury automobiles. The individuals who vandalized his cars were caught on tape. As spotted on TMZ the Miami, Florida rapper might get some justice regarding his recent encounter with some criminal mischief. Over Mother’s Day weekend two of his vehicles were broken into. Pump Hefner shared his frustration via a video that soon went viral after releasing it on social media. “Come back to this yard, I’m right here now. How f***ing dare you? You see this? That’s how ya’ll want to play; bet!” he exclaimed. He then went on to make it clear he wants all the smoke with the preparators. “Let’s get it. “N***a I’m going to be up for the next three four days, come back to my f***ing house so I can blow your f***ing head off”.