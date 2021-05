Well, and then there were two. It’s been a long road, but here we are, nearly at the end of a shortened season. All of the milestones have been met for the Carolina Hurricanes. They’re not only headed to their third consecutive post-season appearance, but they’ve also clinched their division for the first time since 2006. Sure, it’s a cobbled-together division which may not ever exist again, and many years from now, at least one of you is going to have to sit down with your kids and explain that weird year where the Hurricanes were seemingly inexplicably the winners of the Central Division.