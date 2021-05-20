newsbreak-logo
Ohio State

OSU Proposes Tuition Guarantee Rates For First Year Students

 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSince 2018, in-state first-year students have benefited from the Ohio State Tuition Guarantee, which locks in tuition, housing and dining costs for each entering cohort for four years. For autumn 2021, the university plans to increase tuition and fees for incoming Ohio freshmen by 3.8%, which equates to a $418 annual change from last year’s rate, according to a proposal being presented to the university’s Board of Trustees on Thursday.

