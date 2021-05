CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — Two homes were destroyed in an early morning house fire in Cambridge on Thursday morning. The blaze, in the 1200 block of Gomber Avenue, was first reported just after 4 a.m. and firefighters from the Cambridge Fire Department were dispatched to the scene. It turned out that two abandoned houses were on fire for crews when they arrived on scene, as the blaze had spread from the first home to a second. The two homes are considered total losses and due to the structural integrity of both structures they are both going to be torn down immediately.