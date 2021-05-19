newsbreak-logo
Tatis homers, 4 for 4 in return, Padres beat Rockies 3-0

9NEWS
 20 hours ago
SAN DIEGO — Fernando Tatis Jr. homered and went 4 for 4 in his first game back after testing positive for COVID-19, and the San Diego Padres beat the Colorado Rockies 3-0 for a three-game sweep. Tatis, who had been out since May 11, finished a triple shy of hitting...

