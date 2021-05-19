Flood Warning issued for Aransas, Refugio by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-20 09:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-21 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: Aransas; Refugio The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Copano Creek Near Refugio affecting Refugio and Aransas Counties. For the Copano Creek...including Refugio...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Copano Creek Near Refugio. * Until further notice. * At 8:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 13.3 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is currently cresting and is expected to fall below flood stage late tonight. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding occurs.alerts.weather.gov