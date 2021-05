In the wide and growing world of MMA, two leagues stand above the rest: The Ultimate Fighting Championship and Bellator. Both of these organizations have done a lot to popularize mixed martial arts in the U.S. and around the world (even people who aren’t into MMA have at least heard of the UFC), and whether you’re a seasoned fight fan or you’ve just recently become interested in this bloody and exciting sport, these are the top two promotions that you need to be familiar with. Here’s what you need to know about them — and how they differ.