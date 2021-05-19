Listen to Yung Mal’s New Project ‘1.5 Way Or No Way’ f/ G Herbo, Pooh Shiesty, and More

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleAtlanta rapper Yung Mal has returned with his latest project, 1.5 Way Or No Way, with guest appearances from Pooh Shiesty, G Herbo, Lil Gotit, and more. Anchored by his nimble lyrical ability, 1.5 Way Or No Way demonstrates how Yung Mal can rap with some of the biggest in the game right now and still hold his own. Project standouts like “Walkin” featuring Pooh Shiesty and “Wassup With Me” featuring G Herbo reflect two different sides of this project. “Walkin” finds Mal and Shiesty speaking to the streets, while he and Herbo rap about their emotional scars on “Wassup With Me.” Mal has also been working on this project for a while, teasing his song “Where U Been” back in October.

