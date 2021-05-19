newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
KIFI Local News 8

Ex-Senate candidate to run against Rep. Liz Cheney in 2022

By Associated Press
Posted by 
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aLphm_0a521RM100

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Bryan Miller, a two-time U.S. Senate hopeful, has announced he is running for Wyoming’s long U.S. House seat.

He is joining eight known Republican candidates challenging incumbent Rep. Liz Cheney.

The Casper Star-Tribune reported Tuesday Miller made his candidacy known during a Wyoming Republican Party meeting in Cody last weekend where everyone who filed to run in 2022 was asked to stand.

Miller stood, and he confirmed to the newspaper that he filed his papers last week.

Miller said he will formally announce his candidacy “in the next few weeks.”

The post Ex-Senate candidate to run against Rep. Liz Cheney in 2022 appeared first on Local News 8 .

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
128
Followers
118
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wyoming Republican Party#U S Senate#U S House#Ex Senate#Ap#The Casper Star Tribune#Local News 8#Rep Liz Cheney#Tuesday Miller#Wyo#Running#Stand
Related
Wyoming Statepinedaleroundup.com

Cheney’s ouster mirrors battles within Wyoming’s GOP

Within minutes of Wednesday’s vote to oust Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney from her House Republican Conference leadership position, a handful of her Republican colleagues, including Adam Kinzinger of Illinois and Ken Buck of Colorado — released statements supportive of Cheney. Others, like disgraced New York Republican Congressman Tom Reed, expressed...
Casper, WYStar-Tribune

Editorial board: With more relief money on the way, transparency is critical

On Monday, the federal government announced it would distribute $350 billion in COVID-19 relief aid to states and local governments. Wyoming will receive, according to Treasury Department estimates, more than $1 billion. The state’s two largest cities — Cheyenne and Casper — will collect $12.2 million and $9.1 million respectively. Another $47.8 million is likely headed to local governments that serve populations under 50,000 people.
Washington StatePosted by
KIFI Local News 8

Inslee, Murray, Cantwell oppose Simpson plan to remove dams

Washington state's top Democrats have come out against a proposal from U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, to remove four hydroelectric dams on the Snake River and replace their benefits as part of a huge infrastructure bill being crafted by the Biden administration. The post Inslee, Murray, Cantwell oppose Simpson plan to remove dams appeared first on Local News 8.
Natrona County, WYStar-Tribune

Angell: Transparency is paramount

Having some familiarity with Wyoming's Open Meetings Act, I think I have the latitude to say the following in regards to the Natrona County School District's mask decision:. 1. Any elected official who doesn't understand that they should be making their decisions in public and not in unannounced secret meetings should be removed from office as soon as the election timetable allows. If they can't understand this relatively simple concept, I fear they may not be smart enough to hold office.