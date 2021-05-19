MTA launches Spotify playlists to encourage New Yorkers to #TaketheTrain
New York City’s subway system returned to 24-hour service this week, and to encourage people to utilize mass transit again, the MTA has teamed up with Spotify.www.audacy.com
New York City’s subway system returned to 24-hour service this week, and to encourage people to utilize mass transit again, the MTA has teamed up with Spotify.www.audacy.com
All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.https://www.audacy.com/wcbs880