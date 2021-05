A number of former customers and neighbors of the longtime Long Beach Island establishment Kubel’s Too stopped by the restaurant, bar and liquor store in Brighton Beach this past weekend – not for food, but to look around and take home, perhaps, a memento from the tavern, which closed earlier this year. From Friday through Saturday, the business – often known in recent years as K2 – held a liquidation sale, offering past patrons and others the opportunity to purchase everything from kitchen equipment to décor to name-emblazoned glasses.