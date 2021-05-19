Death & Co LA Review: Drinking Spirits in the Dark
Death & Co LA is less descent to the underworld than enjoyable speakeasy. If we told you there is a bar with "Death" in its name, located in a basement in the downtown Los Angeles area, and that its visual aesthetic was geared toward the opaque and the tenebrous, you would probably expect some kind of Goth doom-and-gloom club blasting Bauhaus over the speakers. You won't get that at Death & Co LA, but you will get low-key atmosphere, imaginative cocktails, and enjoyable food options.new.hollywoodgothique.com