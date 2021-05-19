ECM PADRES REPORT: SSS: SWEEP, SHUTOUT, SIXTH WIN IN A ROW
Photo: Grossmont High alum Joe Musgrove was immaculate today, pitching seven innings and striking out 11, giving up only two hits. Via @padres on Twitter. May 19, 2021 (San Diego) - After walking it off last night against the Rockies in extras, the Padres looked to complete their second straight sweep this week. Chi Chi Gonzalez started for Colorado against Grossmont High alum and Padres sole no-hitter owner Joe Musgrove.www.eastcountymagazine.org