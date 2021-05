SOUTH BEND — Three Chacoan peccaries that were born April 16 at the Potawatomi Zoo already are putting on a show for visitors. The triplets are now skirting about the outside enclosure at the zoo surrounded by their vigilant mother and three aunts — who attempt to keep them flanked at all times from real or perceived threats. “All of the females help take care of them,” explained Josh Sisk, executive director of the zoo.