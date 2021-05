The ReStore needs a new team member to help with all aspects of store operations. The ReStore is a division of Habitat for Humanity of the Greater Teton Area. The purpose of the ReStore is to generate revenue through the sale of donated furniture, building materials and household items to support Habitat’s operations. Through its efforts, the ReStore facilitates recycling, minimizes landfill waste, provides low-cost home improvement items and increases Habitat’s visibility in our community.