A disabled president's memorial still isn't fully accessible to disabled visitors, a new report finds

By Theresa Vargas
SFGate
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMy 6-year-old noticed the raised dots first. My family was playing tourist on a recent weekend, making our way from one monument on the National Mall to another, and we decided to start our walk at the Franklin D. Roosevelt Memorial. As we stood at one wall, looking at scenes depicted on metal panels, my son ran his hands over a cluster of dots in a lower corner and asked about them.

