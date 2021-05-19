Florida Man Shoots At Another Driver After His Truck Is Hit With A Banana

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. – A 34-year-old Largo man is behind bars after a road rage incident involving a banana and a gun.

On Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at approximately 8:00 a.m. Pinellas Park Police Patrol units responded to a shooting call that occurred in the 7500 block of southbound U.S. Hwy 19 N.

Police say that during the initial investigation it was learned that the shooting was the result of a road rage incident.

As a result of the continued investigation, it was determined that the victim Peter Sala Jr. became involved in a verbal argument (road rage) with Robert Lewis both of whom were operating their vehicles southbound on U.S. Hwy 19.

Following the argument, Sala Jr. drove past Lewis who was seated inside of his pickup truck armed with a handgun and Sala threw a portion of a banana that hit the side of Lewis’s pickup truck.

Police say that at that time Lewis fired a single round at the passing truck being driven by Sala Jr.

As a result of the shooting the right front passenger window of Sala Jr’s truck was shattered and the bullet entered and lodged into the front passenger dashboard area of the truck. Sala Jr. suffered a small non-life-threatening laceration to his leg from a piece of glass fragment that struck him.

During the investigation Robert Lewis was identified as a possible suspect in the shooting.

On Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at approximately 10:00 a.m. Lewis agreed to meet with detectives and was subsequently charged with the felony charges listed above.

Lewis was booked into the Pinellas County Jail and currently has a $12,000 bond.

