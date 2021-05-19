newsbreak-logo
4 Turkish Women Scratch From Day 4 Prelims At European Championships

By Ben Dornan
swimswam.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTurkish record-holders Viktoria Gunes and Merve Tuncel are among those who scratched events for the 4th day of racing in Budapest. Stock photo via Adrian Seetho/Singapore Swimming Association. 2021 LEN EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS. Swimming: Monday, May 17th – Sunday, May 23rd, 2021. Budapest, Hungary. Prelims at 10:00 am local/Finals at...

