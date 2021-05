Before last Saturday, the Dynamo had played LAFC 6 times, resulting in 2 draws and 4 losses. Houston were looking for their first win against Bob Bradley and LAFC, but the Dynamo were only able to take 1 point. Overall, the game was competitive with the xG breakdown of 1.15 for Houston and 1.24 for LA. However, LAFC were not at full strength, with Diego Rossi just coming back from injury and Carlos Vela missing another game. There were some encouraging passages of play from the Dynamo, but I think there are some issues upon which the Dynamo need to improve.