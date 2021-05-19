“It’s Beautiful and Ugly at the Same Time”

With his 2001 best-seller "Walking the Bible," author Bruce Feiler became one of the country's most popular biblical commentators. Feiler's unique brand of biblical exploration literally traces the geographic locations of the Bible--where he often puts himself in dangerous situations and war zones--to understand what we can learn from these places today. Beliefnet named Feiler's book "Abraham" the Best Spiritual Book of 2002. In his newest book, "Where God Was Born," Feiler returns to the Middle East--to Israel at the height of conflict with the Palestinians, to Iraq in the middle of war and insurrection, and to Iran at a time of political and religious uncertainty. He visits ancient religious sites and explores what they might mean for the future of relations between people of different religions. He spoke with Beliefnet about the birth of the concept of a universal God, why prophets were more important than kings, and why interfaith relations are today's most crucial topic.