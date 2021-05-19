This heart drug may help lower arthritis risk

newsbreak-logo
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

In a new study from the University of Nottingham, researchers found commonly used beta blocker heart medicine may also reduce the risk of knee and hip osteoarthritis and pain.

Osteoarthritis is the most common form of arthritis and affects 15% of the general population.

There is no specific therapy exists for osteoarthritis and medical management focuses on reducing pain.

Currently used painkillers only have modest efficacy for osteoarthritis pain, and drugs such as NSAIDs and opioids frequently cause side effects.

In the study, the researchers hypothesized that if beta blockers can reduce pain due to OA, they will reduce primary care consultation rates for knee or hip pain, and knee or hip OA.

They analyzed data from nearly 112,000 people aged 40 and older in the United Kingdom, who began a first-ever beta-blocker regimen, defined as at least two prescriptions within a 60-day period.

They were compared with an equal number of people who weren’t prescribed beta blockers.

The researchers found a beta blocker prescription was linked to a reduced cumulative risk for knee arthritis, knee pain and hip pain consultations in primary care.

Two specific beta blockers, propranolol and atenolol, were both linked to a lower incidence of knee arthritis and knee pain consultations.

Beta blockers were also linked to a reduced risk of consultation for large-joint, lower-limb arthritis and related pain.

These findings suggest that atenolol could be considered for people with osteoarthritis and comorbidities for which beta blockers are indicated.

Similarly, propranolol may be a suitable analgesic for people with OA and comorbid anxiety.

The team says the study raises the possibility that atenolol and propranolol might be effective in reducing OA pain. If these findings are confirmed in other studies, it may help change clinical practice.

If you care about heart health, please read studies about this bad sleep habit may increase heart disease risk and findings of this hormone may reduce inflammation, irregular heartbeat.

For more information about heart disease prevention and treatment, please see recent studies about the best blood thinner drug for people with irregular heart rate and results showing that this new drug may treat cancer, Alzheimer’s, heart disease, and more.

One researcher of the study is Georgina Nakafero.

Copyright © 2021 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

