newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

How Much Amateur Bitcoin Traders Are Freaking Out Now

By Aaron Mak
Slate
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a brutal week for crypto investors. Over the past few months, cryptocurrencies had been enjoying record highs thanks in part to Tesla buying $1.5 billion in Bitcoin in February, NFTs fetching multimillion-dollar sums at auction, and people generally having ample time on their hands (plus government stimmies) to invest out of pandemic-induced boredom. Yet this surge in Bitcoin prices, which reached a high of $64,829 in April, began to weaken dramatically last week when Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that the carmaker would no longer accept the cryptocurrency out of concern for its environmental impacts—a surprise given Musk’s recent, very vocal enthusiasm for crypto. The price then took an even steeper nosedive on Wednesday in the wake of China banning its financial institutions from providing cryptocurrency-related services. Bitcoin fell to a low of $30,066, about 50 percent below its record high, before rebounding ever so slightly. It’s still 40 percent below where it was in April.

slate.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment Decisions#Bitcoins#Arizona State University#New York City#Traders#Financial Services#Cryptocurrencies#Gamestop#Bitcoin Prices#Crypto Investors#Retail Investors#Money#Multimillion Dollar Sums#Financial Institutions#Terrible Fomo#Auction
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Tesla
Country
China
Related
Businessdecrypt.co

How Today’s Bitcoin Slump Compares to 2017 Bull Run Drawdown

Bitcoin is undergoing a “historically significant correction,” Glassnode argues today. This is in part because of inexperienced investors panic-selling, the firm says. But long-term investors aren’t bothered—and see it as an opportunity. Bitcoin’s latest price slump has got investors sweating. Do they have reason to worry? Not if you’re a...
Stocksinvesting.com

Bitcoin Slips as Traders Flee, but 'Hodlers' Continue Dip-Buying

Investing.com – Bitcoin slipped Monday, as newer entrants dashed for the exits amid fears Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is preparing to offload BTC, but prices could steady as more experienced traders, or "hodlers" appear to be buying the dip. BTC/USD fell 2.8% to $44,202, and is down about 20% in the past...
StocksPosted by
Vice

Bitcoiners Are So, So Mad at Elon Musk

For a while, it seemed like Elon Musk was the hero that Bitcoin fans had been waiting for. Tesla is holding more than a billion dollars worth of bitcoins, the company disclosed in February, and announced it would be accepting the cryptocurrency as payment for its electric cars. But the...
MarketsInvestorPlace

Uphold Crypto: What to Know About Bitcoin Zero, Elon Musk and the Crypto Exchange

There are a variety of reasons why investors have turned to the Uphold crypto exchange since its 2015 launch. It allows users to aggregate purchases of both cryptocurrencies and precious metals. It accepts over two dozen different national currencies, making its reach both global and convenient for all. Uphold even launched a crypto debit card in collaboration with MasterCard (NYSE:MA). But now, Uphold is staring down the green coin revolution with its eco-friendly exchange options, and is seeking to seize the opportunity.
Stocksncadvertiser.com

Elon Musk, Chamath Palihapitiya and Cathie Wood face a Reddit reckoning

Back in January I highlighted three people who'd become the face of the booming stock market: Tesla boss Elon Musk, serial SPAC promoter Chamath Palihapitiya and stock picker Cathie Wood of Ark Investment Management. The trio are evangelists for innovation and each, in their way, has encouraged investors to pour...
Stockscryptonews.com

Elongate: Market Rereads Bitcoin FUD Playbook & Waits For The Next Tweet

The Cryptoverse is hard at work debunking Tesla chief Elon Musk's Bitcoin (BTC) criticism, with many accusing him of narcissism and market manipulation, while some trying to guess what else might be used from the BTC FUD (fear, uncertainty, doubt) playbook. It's not news by now that the business magnate...
StocksInvestorPlace

Elon Musk Bitcoin News: The Latest on the Twitter Saga Between Tesla’s CEO and BTC Bulls

Elon Musk is at it again with the price of Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) falling today after the Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO made another statement about the cryptocurrency. The big news today from Musk is a follow-up to the drama that started last week. At that time, Musk announced that Tesla would no longer be accepting Bitcoin for payments. That resulted in a falling price for the crypto.
Marketsbitcoinist.com

How Fish.Pro Will Help Traders To Maximize Their Profits

The crypto market can be uncertain and unpredictable. Many of the best crypto traders remain profitable by sharing alpha information on potential plays, exciting projects, and relevant data. Fish.Pro is a new revenue-sharing platform, created with the objective of becoming the go-to hub to discover crypto treasure islands. Hidden gems that would otherwise go unnoticed.
StocksMySanAntonio

Elon Musk comments bring bitcoin down, then lift it up

Bitcoin recovered on Monday morning to reach a price of $ 45,000 per unit (about 894,379 Mexican pesos at the current exchange rate), after falling sharply on Sunday night to its lowest level since February 2021. The cryptocurrency plunged 8% after Elon Musk tweeted a cryptic message that investors interpreted...
Stockscryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Dumps 16% on Elon Musk’s Massive U-turn

An enflamed Tesla CEO has been battling with the crypto community on twitter causing crypto markets to dump and Bitcoin to shed $7,000 over the weekend. At the time of press, Bitcoin prices had lost 10% on the day and were trading at $43,300. Ironically this is very close to the price BTC hit after Tesla announced its $1.5 billion purchase of the asset in February.
Stockstheedgemarkets.com

Bitcoin tumbles after Musk implied Tesla may sell cryptocurrency

(May 17): Elon Musk continued to whipsaw the price of Bitcoin, briefly sending it to the lowest since February after implying in a Twitter exchange Sunday that Tesla Inc. may sell or has sold its cryptocurrency holdings. Bitcoin slid below $45,000 for the first time in almost three months after...
Stocksvia.news

Alchemix (ALCX-USD) Cryptocurrency Went Down By Over 12% In The Last 6 Hours

Alchemix (ALCX-USD) Cryptocurrency is currently on bearish momentum by 12.38% in the last 6 hours. At 01:55 EST on Monday, 17 May, Alchemix (ALCX-USD) is at $1,173.11. Currently, Alchemix (ALCX-USD) has 27529 Twitter followers. Volatility. Alchemix’s last week, last month’s, and last quarter’s current volatility was 1,081.16%, 1,081.16%, and 1,081.16%,...
Stockszycrypto.com

Tesla Could Soon Dump Rest Of $1.5 Billion Bitcoin Stash Following Major Backlash

Last week was a rough one for the cryptocurrency market. But as it appears, the new week could get even rougher as the Elon Musk versus Bitcoin saga continues. In many different tweets, Musk has revealed why he prioritizes Dogecoin over Bitcoin. In the same time frame, the Billionaire made it a point to imply that his electric vehicle company Tesla might be selling the rest of its Bitcoin holdings in the future.
Stocksinsidebitcoins.com

5 Reasons Elon Musk is a Crypto Manipulator – Buy The Dips?

On multiple occasions tweets by Elon Musk have dramatically moved the markets, with Bitcoin and Dogecoin particularly affected. Musk’s musings have propelled both cryptocurrencies, among others, into wild rides, which in the most recent manifestation has led to the crypto market crashing, after Musk seemed to suggest that Tesla was or had sold its bitcoin holding, although he has since rode back on that, with another tweet.
Stocksfinbold.com

Polygon (MATIC) surges 314% in a month despite turbulences around bitcoin

Polygon, a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) cryptocurrency and a framework for building and connecting Ethereum-compatible blockchain networks, has recorded a staggering 314% spike in value within a month as bitcoin continues to trade in the red zone below the $50,000 mark. By press time, Polygon was trading at $1.74, while as of...
Currenciescryptopolitan.com

How to Invest in Bitcoin

When it comes to the crypto market, Bitcoin still remains the backbone of the entire crypto world in relationship to price and currency value. From a financial point of view, it serves as a hedge against government and central banking confidence just like the role gold plays in its inverse correlation with the US dollar currency.
Stocksvia.news

PancakeSwap (CAKE-USD) Cryptocurrency Went Down By Over 13% In The Last 6 Hours

PancakeSwap (CAKE-USD) Cryptocurrency is currently on bearish momentum by 13.16% in the last 6 hours. At 01:46 EST on Monday, 17 May, PancakeSwap (CAKE-USD) is at $25.45. Currently, PancakeSwap (CAKE-USD) has 710256 Twitter followers. Volatility. PancakeSwap’s last week, last month’s, and last quarter’s current volatility was 30.93%, 30.93%, and 30.93%,...