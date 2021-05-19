Don't Breathe 2 Gets Official Rating

Unlike almost every other horror franchise that has come out over the past decade, The Conjuring films are strictly speaking, period films. Not as far back as the 1770s mind you, but all of the films up until this point have taken place in the 1970s or even earlier, 2018's spin-off The Nun is the earliest in the timeline, set in 1952. For The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It however, the third mainline film in the series and the latest entry, things jump up to the 1980s. Unlike other films and TV shows set in that decade though, The Conjuring 3 isn't concerned with frolicking in the nostalgia of what movies were playing and what stores could be found at the mall, it's simply the next stop on the journey.