Don't Breathe 2 Gets Official Rating

Cover picture for the articleThe upcoming sequel Don't Breathe 2 aims to be following suit with the unsettling subject matter of the debut film, with the follow-up being confirmed to have earned an R rating by the MPA. The new film has earned the rating due to "strong bloody violence, gruesome images, and language.” While original director Fede Alvarez didn't return to helm the sequel, original co-writer Rodo Sayagues has taken the reins and isn't watering down the experience, once again delivering fans an intense and disturbing experience that honors the original. Don't Breathe 2 is currently set to land in theaters on August 13th.

