Bluejay Boys grab four out of five wins this week

Researched by Michael J. Caylor, Jr. 4-29-71 The MAPS Board of Education has approved the hiring of nine new teachers for the 1971-1972 school year, including a new wresting coach and an assistant principal for the senior high. Frank Borg will come to this city from Richland Center where he currently serves as athletic director and assistant principal. Norris Hattlestadt will be a junior high physical education teacher, senior high head wrestling coach, and assistant football coach. Raymond Vils will come here from Grafton to fill the role as English Department Chair, Miss Mary Shafer, a June graduate of Eau Claire will serve as English teacher and debate coach. Miss Janice Loshek, a January graduate of UWM will serve as a junior high English and social studies teacher. Mary Mares will transfer from part time at Maple Grove to full time at Lincoln in kindergarten. Linda Bronsteater will be a fifth grade teacher at Pine River, Ruth Boettcher will teach fourth grade at Maple Grove, and Mrs. Margaret Bennet, who is coming here from Sussex, will be a half-time kindergarten teacher at Maple Grove. It was also announced that Alice Reardon will retire as senior high home economics teacher. Miss Reardon has taught that subject for the past 29 ½ years here. Dale Skerhutt, a vocal teacher at the high school has resigned. Gary Newel will replace Skerhutt for the next year as he completes his military obligation. All appointments were made from a pool of 435 applicants.