Bluejay Boys grab four out of five wins this week
“We played five games this week and went 4 -1,” Coach Shawn Schultz said, summarizing the Bluejay Boys Baseball Team’s past week. “On Saturday, we went to Lakeland and really hit the ball well,” he said. “Our pitchers did a great job of throwing strikes and getting ahead of the hitters. It was a good day with contributions by everybody on the team. Zach Kriegel’s shutout in the first game was good to see. Zach hadn’t pitched since the first games of the year, so it was good to get him back on the hill. Alex Mann picked up another win in the second game with a strong four innings, and Ryder Depies did a great job finishing things off with three scoreless innings.”merrillfotonews.com