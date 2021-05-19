Jay Pareil: It’s About the Music, not the Lifestyle

Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Spring 2021 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now. Milwaukee is known for its breweries, cheese curds and NBA basketball star Giannis “Greek Freak” Antetokounmpo, but hip-hop has struggled to escape its city limits to make it on the big stage. Lakeyah, a native of the Wisconsin city, wants to change that. “I aspire to be the biggest artist in the world,” she affirms. The 20-year-old rapper-singer has always had grand aspirations beyond her hometown. “I never saw myself doing anything else besides being an artist,” she conveys. That dogged determination catapulted Lakeyah to joining Quality Control Music in 2020—home of superstars like Lil Baby, Migos and City Girls. “‘Hold on. It’s something different about this girl,’” remembers Pierre “P” Thomas, CEO of Quality Control Music, when he first stumbled upon her Instagram in October of 2019. “She just had so much passion.”