New details emerge in investigation of Mayor Warren's husband

By Spectrum News Staff, Associated Press
spectrumlocalnews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER, N.Y. — The New York State Police say a search at the home of Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren was the result of a traffic stop involving her husband. During a news briefing Thursday morning, authorities say Timothy Granison, 42, was stopped on Birch Crescent, off of E. Main Street in Rochester, around 3 p.m. Wednesday as a result of an ongoing narcotics investigation. State police say troopers discovered a large quantity of cocaine in his vehicle. Granison was arrested and taken into custody at that time.

