Vista, CA

Woman Attacked in Vista Park

osidenews.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleVista CA— The Vista Sheriff’s Station wants your help in identifying a man suspected of attacking a woman while out for a walk in Vista. It happened on Wednesday, May 19 just before noon on a trail at Buena Vista Park in the 1800 block of South Melrose Drive. The...

