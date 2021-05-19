Bluejay Girls make a clean sweep last week

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleThe Merrill Bluejay Girls Softball Team played four games last week, on three different days. On Thursday, May 13, Merrill Girls played Rhinelander in Merrill at the Merrill Area Recreation Complex (MARC). “The Merrill Bluejays would put up four in the third inning and three more in the fourth and...

