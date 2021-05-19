Bluejay Girls make a clean sweep last week

Following an intense game on April 24, where Vikings soccer defeated Mount Vernon Christian 4-3 in overtime, Orcas headed to Providence Classical Christian on April 27. August Groeninger led the Vikings with two goals scored and William Garcia, Pedro Banderas and Tommy Anderson-Cleveland had one each. Three of these goals were also scored either directly or indirectly from Tomas Holmes’ long throw-ins. The Vikings took the energy from this victory of 5-2 into their match-up on May 1, at home against La Conner in their senior game. This game started off slow, but the Vikings finished the first half in the lead, 1-0 with a goal by Groeninger. Orcas picked up speed in the second half, with three more goals by Groeninger, and a goal each for Kaj Litch and Leonai van Putten, all while holding La Conner scoreless in a 6-0 victory, keeping their undefeated season alive.