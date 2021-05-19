Bluejay Girls make a clean sweep last week

TDUBOIS — he Paoli girls tennis team went back to work on Tuesday, hitting the road for a matchup with Northeast Dubois. The Rams continued what’s been a strong run over the past few weeks by sweeping the Jeeps, 5-0. Faith Wilder played a close first set with Dubois’ top singles player, but ultimately won it on a 7-0 tiebreaker. She’d build on that by taking the second set in much easier fashion, winning 6-1. Amanda Bowles took some lumps early in her matchup at the second singles spot, losing the first set 6-1, but came back to win the second set 7-5 before her opponent ultimately had to retire with an injury while the third set was tied 3-3. Micaela MacDonald played in the third singles spot for the first time this season and proved more than capable in doing so. She took a quick 6-0, 6-2 win.