With the announcement this week of guidance from the U.S. Treasury about the $350 billion in federal tax money for state and local governments, there’s a snag. The Biden administration released their guidance on the funds. Illinois is expecting to get more than $13 billion. More than $5 billion will be shared among local governments throughout the state. Nearly $8 billion will be for the Illinois state government. Gov. J.B. Pritzker Tuesday said the state needs to pay its debts.