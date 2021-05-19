newsbreak-logo
Philadelphia dims its skyline following a mass collisions that killed thousands of birds

By Brandon Sapienza
NY Daily News
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePhiladelphia is becoming the city of birdly love. Over 100 million birds pass through Philadelphia during their migration periods, but thousands of them died making the journey due to collisions with the Philadelphia skyline that left scores of dead birds all over the downtown area. Now the city and a...

Related
Philadelphia, PAABC13 Houston

Family has the juice to make watermelon business thrive for decades.

Philadelphia, PA -- At the farthest southwestern tip of Philadelphia, you can find a family of gentlemen running a watermelon stand -- on the same corner for over 35 years. May through October, you will see a van parked at 84th & Lindbergh surrounded by watermelons. Carter's Melons is run by Elijah Carter, with help from some of his brothers - including Joshua, and Aaron - and any combination of their children and grandchildren, depending on the day. The Carter brothers grew up in the business, with their father Dover Carter starting it in the late 1940s in the Mantua section of Philadelphia. Their father had been an activist in Georgia, but after being told to stop helping other Black people register to vote, he continued, and as a result was beaten almost to death. Soon after, he fled to Philadelphia with his wife and their ten children. The brothers are now all in their eighties, and bringing up the next generation to continue the family business. They do not grow the melons, but rather they continue to 'specialize' in them, and have varieties for sale not found in grocery stores.
Philadelphia, PAEater

Where Philly’s Chinatown Community Leaders Go To Eat

Philadelphia’s Chinatown is bursting at the seams with great restaurants, food stalls, tea and coffee shops, and tiny to-go spots. Some restaurants are decades-old and distinctly Philly, while others are branches of exciting and distinct chains from China, Taiwan, and New York. With so many choices, it’s always best to ask the pros — Chinatown community leaders who grew up in Chinatown, work in Chinatown, or work with international businesses — to get their recommendations on where and what to eat in the neighborhood.
Philadelphia, PAMiddletown Press

Girl, 6, hit in leg by gunfire in Philadelphia; no arrests

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A 6-year-old girl was wounded in the leg by gunfire in west Philadelphia, police said. Police said the girl was wounded in the Mantua neighborhood shortly after 3:30 p.m. Monday. She was taken to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and listed in stable condition, police said. Police Commissioner...
Philadelphia, PAmorethanthecurve.com

SEPTA to drop capacity limits, but not masks, on June 1st

SEPTA has announced that starting June 1st it will remove passenger capacity limits on vehicles that were put into place at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, mask requirements for customers and employees will remain in place until further notice. “Removing vehicle capacity limits to meet increased ridership demand...
Philadelphia, PANBC Philadelphia

Girl, 6, Shot in the Leg While Playing Outside in West Philadelphia

A 6-year-old girl is recovering after she was shot in the leg while playing outside in the Mantua section of West Philadelphia Monday afternoon. The girl was on the 3800 block of Wyalusing Avenue at 3:30 p.m. when she was shot at least once in the leg. She was taken to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia where she is currently in stable condition.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
WHYY

Pa. coronavirus update: SEPTA to lift capacity limits in June

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?. SEPTA will lift coronavirus-related capacity restrictions on public transit June 1, the transit authority announced Monday. That decision comes as new case counts continue to drop and nearly 50% of Pennsylvania’s adults are fully vaccinated, according...
Philadelphia, PAjusticenewsflash.com

After the judge dismissed the charges against the Philadelphia police, Krasner vowed to fight, and the Philadelphia police sprayed the protesters with pepper on I-676.

A former police officer in Philadelphia shot a video of protesters praying to Pepper on Interstate 676 during the civil unrest last year. All charges against him were dismissed in court on Monday. This prompted the District Attorney Larry Krasner to make a bold response to keep the case alive.
Philadelphia, PAgenerocity.org

It’s (almost) time to mix it up at Philly Pours

This guest column was written by Torrina Bennett-Michael, director of development at Resources for Human Development. Philly Pours — the annual food and beverage event that helps raise funds for Resources for Human Development‘s programs, which help tens of thousands of people — will take place on June 23, and it is as important now than ever.