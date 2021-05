There are plenty of choices when it comes to buying a new Android phone, and every model has its own specific things that make it great. You'll also find a Samsung Galaxy phone at the top or near the top of any best phone list out there, and for good reason: they combine awesome hardware with meaningful features that draw in plenty of users. Small complaints aside (we all have those with every phone), I think Samsung killed it with the Galaxy S21, and I'm not surprised when someone says it's up there with the best Android phones you can buy.