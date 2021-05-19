Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Reagan by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-19 18:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Reagan The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Reagan County in western Texas * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 635 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles west of Barnhart, or 9 miles east of Big Lake, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Reagan County. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov