Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Reagan by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-29 20:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-04-30 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Reagan The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a * Flood Advisory for Eastern Eddy County in southeastern New Mexico Lea County in southeastern New Mexico Andrews County in western Texas Southwestern Dawson County in western Texas Ector County in western Texas Gaines County in western Texas Glasscock County in western Texas Southwestern Howard County in western Texas Northeastern Loving County in western Texas Martin County in western Texas Midland County in western Texas Northern Reagan County in western Texas Northern Winkler County in western Texas * Until 400 AM MDT /500 AM CDT/. * At 1247 AM MDT /147 AM CDT/, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to heavy rain showers. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Midland, Odessa, Hobbs, Big Spring, Andrews, Lovington, Seminole, Kermit, Eunice, Seagraves, Jal, Greenwood, Garden City, Stanton, Goldsmith, Forsan, West Odessa, and Nadine.