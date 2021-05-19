newsbreak-logo
Closing the wealth gap could grow Massachusetts economy by $25 billion: Report

By Erin Tiernan
Boston Herald
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleClosing the wealth gap between white residents and Black and Latino counterparts could trigger the state economy to grow by $25 billion over five years, a new report reveals. Fiscal watchdog group the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation waded into the race debate this week with a 29-page, first-of-its-kind report exploring racial inequities in wealth, income and employment, education, criminal justice, and health care.

