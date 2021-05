PALA, CA – Pala Casino Spa Resort announced today an active search for candidates to fill over 100 full and part-time positions across various departments. As part of the search, Pala Casino now offers a $1000 sign-on bonus program for new hires. Open positions include, but are not limited to, Greeter, Rewards Card Attendant, Cashier / Food Attendant, Pool Attendant, Dishwasher, Security, Hotel Front Desk, and Housekeeper. “At Pala Casino, we take great pride in creating an excellent place to work with competitive wages and benefits for our team members,” said Fred Buro, CEO of Pala Casino Spa Resort. “We are looking for energetic, fun and dedicated individuals to help us deliver a one-of-a-kind Casino Spa & Resort experience to our guests.” The sign-on bonus program fe.