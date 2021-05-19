newsbreak-logo
2 charged in November death of 15-month-old Wisconsin boy

Huron Daily Tribune
 22 hours ago

MERRILL, Wis. (AP) — Two people are facing charges in the death of a 15-month-old Wisconsin boy, six months after an autopsy showed he had pneumonia, multiple injuries and methamphetamine in his system. Complaints filed Tuesday in Lincoln County charge Cody G. Robertson, 25, and Amber Boyd, 22, both of...

www.michigansthumb.com
