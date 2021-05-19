newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bonsall, CA

Nursery's Instagram account hacked, ransom demanded

By Michael Chen
Posted by 
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 21 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k3XK8_0a51pSzU00

BONSALL, Calif. (KGTV) - A North County nursery says hackers took over their Instagram account, then demanded a ransom.

Over the past five years, Waterwise Botanicals, a specialty nursery in Bonsall, thrived as its Instagram following continued to grow.

“It drives traffic to our business. We had about 16,500 followers,” said Julie McNulty, the nursery’s social media manager.

McNulty says on Mother's Day, she got a message from an account named 'Help Service' that appeared to be representing Instagram.

“Basically told me that I was infringing on copyright laws, and that our account would be terminated within 48 hours if we didn't reply,” said McNulty.

Because the account had more than 15,000 followers, she thought it legitimate and clicked on a link to appeal her case, which took her to a screen that looked like the Instagram login page.

“After I submitted my credentials, it took me nowhere, and I immediately knew something wasn't right,” said McNulty.

She changed her password three times, but by the next day, someone had hacked and gained control of the account, changing the nursery's contact number.

When McNulty texted that number, she was told she could have the account back for $600 to be delivered in Bitcoin.

“Felt heartbroken, like my whole world had been ripped from under me, and there wasn’t a thing I could do about it,” said McNulty.

McNulty says the nursery owner decided not to pay the ransom.

“Didn’t want to give in to the bad guys. Whose to say they're not going to ask for more money after you pay them,” said McNulty.

Days later, after the nursery ignored the hacker's offer to cut the ransom in half, the hacker deleted all of the content on the account.

“Brutal. In tears all day. All my hard work deleted,” said McNulty.

Experts say the best way to prevent the hacking is to enable the two-factor authentication feature.

McNulty has done just that — for the nursery's new Instagram account @Waterwisebotanicalsnow — which she started from scratch.

“It’s heartwarming to see so many people supporting us already … We will build our Instagram back,” said McNulty.

Another measure McNulty wished she had taken: backing up the Instagram account.

She says she sent several emails to Instagram and didn't get a response.

ABC 10News also reached out to Instagram and are waiting to hear back.

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

2K+
Followers
972
Post
501K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bonsall, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursery#Hacking#Hackers#Waterwise Botanicals#Help Service#Waterwisebotanicalsnow#Abc 10news#Mother#Link#Message#Social#Copyright Laws#Scratch#Traffic#Calif
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Instagram
Related
California Statecrossroadstoday.com

California won’t lift its mask requirement for another month

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California won’t lift its mask requirement until June 15 to give the public and businesses time to prepare and ensure cases stay low, state Health Director Dr. Mark Ghaly said Monday. “This four week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change, while we...
Celebritiessandiegouniontribune.com

Kardashians reveal mystery behind Nori’s Black Book

NEW YORK — Kardashian fans were tickled by a big reveal: A California government worker is behind a mystery social media handle that’s been cranking out droll posts from North West’s point of view since Kim’s eldest was born seven years ago. She’s Natalie Franklin, 35, of Sacramento, and she...