A year ago, cattle markets were swinging up and down amid the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, cattle markets are more stable, and the future looks promising. "2021 looks a whole lot like the 2020 we expected had it not been for COVID-19," said Kenny Burdine, agricultural economist for the University of Kentucky College of Agriculture, Food and Environment. "The supply this year looks about the same as it did last year, maybe a little bit better. The calf crop will be a bit smaller, which usually helps support our fall markets."