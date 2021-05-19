newsbreak-logo
Marion County, IN

As vaccination rates slow, more young people are testing positive for COVID-19

By Megan Sanctorum
WRTV
 21 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS — More young people are testing positive for COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the Director of the Marion County Public Health Department, Dr. Virginia Caine, said around half of Marion County’s current COVID-19 cases are showing up in people between the ages of 20 and 39.

Health experts said people under the age of 60 are not getting vaccinated at the same rate as quickly as older populations were a few months ago.

“A lot of people in the younger categories just think, oh, it doesn't affect me that much. I'm not going to die from it like someone who is in the older age group might,” Shandy Dearth, Director of the Undergraduate Epidemiology Program at IUPUI said.

According to statewide data, each age group 60 and older has at least 61% of their population fully vaccinated. That population has been eligible to get the shot longer than any other age group, so that could be impacting the numbers. Still, as of May 19, no age group under the age of 40 has hit a 30% vaccination rate.

There is encouraging news from the youngest Hoosiers eligible for a COVID-19 shot. Those ages 12 to 15, have only been able to get the COVID-19 shot for about a week and according to the state’s website, more than six percent have already received their first dose. That is more than 22,000 people.

Health experts are now asking all populations who have not gotten the shot yet to roll up their sleeve.

“They need to get vaccinated to protect the rest of the community, for heard immunity, but they also need need it to protect themselves,” Dearth explained.

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

Marion County, INcbs4indy.com

Marion County mask mandate could change later this week

INDIANAPOLIS––Marion County remains under a mask mandate this week despite the CDC’s guidance that fully-vaccinated individuals can resume most normal activities without a mask. The Marion County Health Department tells us discussion are underway right now and new local guidelines could come by the end of the week. While they...
Marion County, INWISH-TV

Marion County mask mandate stands as CDC changes guidance

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Until more people get vaccinated and the City-County Council acts, Marion County will keep its mask mandate despite new federal direction that masks are no longer needed by vaccinated people indoors or outdoors. The director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday issued...
Indiana StateWIBC.com

Indiana May Lower Age for COVID Vaccinations to 12 As Soon As Thursday

(INDIANAPOLIS) – Indiana hasn’t opened coronavirus vaccinations to 12-to-15-year-olds yet, but with FDA approval in place, it’s likely to begin Thursday. The Indiana State Department of Health website says the department is awaiting a meeting of its vaccine advisory council Wednesday before expanding vaccinations. Once it does, 12-to-15-year-olds will register through the same online portal as everyone else — like 16-and-17-year-olds before them, they’ll have to go to a site giving the Pfizer vaccine, and they’ll need a parent or guardian with them.
Indianapolis, IN1039waynefm.com

Marion County reimposes coronavirus health order

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Indianapolis City County Council is keeping current public health orders in place. They adopted an ordinance Monday night to ratify pandemic-related health orders from the Marion County Health Department. That means face coverings are still required indoors and outdoors when distancing of at least six...